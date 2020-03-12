Russia Testing Adjutant Target System Imitating Syrian Militant Drones - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The Russian military is testing the Adjutant target system that imitates cruise missiles and makeshift drones used by militants in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry's press service said on Wednesday.

"The system imitates modern warfare means, including cruise missiles and makeshift drones, similar to those used by illegal groups in Syria," the statement said.

The Adjutant consists of a mobile command post, five types of air targets and launch vehicles.

The target system is being tested for compliance with the declared technical and operational characteristics.