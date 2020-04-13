UrduPoint.com
Russia Testing Drones For COVID-19 Public Announcements, Delivery Of Medical Supplies

Unmanned aerial vehicles have been tested in drills in the western Russian region of Tver over the weekend for their capacity to transport COVID-19 test samples and other medical supplies, as well as perform public information campaigns, the International Aero Navigation Systems Concern (IANS), told Sputnik

"On April 11, an exercise took place at the Orlovka airfield [in Tver] for using drones in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus," the company's press service said.

According to the statement, drones were tested on their capability to transport medical supplies and coronavirus test samples over long and short distances, as well as to make public announcements while in the air - all this while coordinating with the emergency services, law enforcement agencies, search squads and drone operators.

Additionally, the drills included an exercise of disinfecting contaminated areas using drones, the press service said.

IANS is a Russian-based developer and manufacturer of unmanned and manned aircraft both for commercial and special purposes. The company owns more than 45 Russian and international patents and certificates. Their exclusive projects include remote video surveillance systems, a low-level wind shear warning system, a wake vortex detection system behind aircraft and meteorological RADARs, among others.

