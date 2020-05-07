Russia Testing Drones for Hampering Spread of Coronavirus - Aviation Research Agency

The Russian National Research Center "Zhukovsky Institute," an entity of the country's federal government for research in aviation, said on Thursday it had launched trials of drones on various missions aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus

"On April 30, the Zhukovsky Institute research center conducted tests to determine the functionality of unmanned aerial systems during sanitary and anti-epidemic works pursuing to combat the coronavirus infection, which took place at the GkNIPAS [the institute's state-funded aerial testing ground]," the institute said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

The institute cited the experience of China, the United States and Europe and said noted the "high efficiency of drones in monitoring compliance with the quarantine in a given territory, alerting population, delivering biomaterials and medicines, and performing disinfection works.

According to the statement, the Geoscan-101, Geoscan-401 and GIMINI drones were tested for and video-monitoring missions, while the Aerob-1 and Aerob-2 drones were tested for the functions of spraying antiseptic solutions and performing emergency alert campaigns.

"The tests have shown that drones can significantly enhance the detection of violations of the quarantine in parks and forest areas, the efficiency of disinfection works on complex large-sized objects, and the effectiveness of information campaigns among citizens," the statement read.

The institute said it would use the test results to put forward further recommendations on using drones in the fight against the coronavirus infection.