UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Testing First Samples Of Sputnik V Vaccine Made In India - RDIF CEO

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:19 PM

Russia Testing First Samples of Sputnik V Vaccine Made in India - RDIF CEO

Russia is testing the first samples of its Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus that were produced in India, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russia is testing the first samples of its Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus that were produced in India, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said Thursday.

"We have agreements with four large producers in India to make our vaccine. In fact, first samples of the vaccine made in India have already been delivered to Russia and we are now testing its quality. India will be making about 300 million doses of the vaccine or more for us next year," Dmitriev said as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

India Russia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Karachi on Thursday 17 Dec 2020

18 seconds ago

Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to strengthen existing c ..

20 seconds ago

Two drug pushers arrested

21 seconds ago

Soviet Intel WWII Archives: Roosevelt Sought Domin ..

25 seconds ago

UAE leading efforts to preserve Arabic language, i ..

20 minutes ago

Emirates wins ‘Airline of the Year’ at Aviatio ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.