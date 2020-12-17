Russia Testing First Samples of Sputnik V Vaccine Made in India - RDIF CEO

Russia is testing the first samples of its Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus that were produced in India, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said Thursday

"We have agreements with four large producers in India to make our vaccine. In fact, first samples of the vaccine made in India have already been delivered to Russia and we are now testing its quality. India will be making about 300 million doses of the vaccine or more for us next year," Dmitriev said as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.