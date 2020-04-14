Russia Tests 90,000 People for COVID-19 Daily, Up From 2,000 Just Month Ago - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus tests conducted in Russia daily increased to 90,000 now from just 2,000 a month ago, the country's chief public health official, Anna Popova, said on Tuesday.

"Over the past month, we have increased daily tests for the presence of coronavirus in humans to almost 90,000 today from 2,000 a month ago," Popova told the Channel One.

Russia is one of the world's leaders in the absolute number of tests and in terms of tests per 100,000 people, she said.