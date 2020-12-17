UrduPoint.com
Russia Tests New Surface Surveillance System In Black Sea Amid NATO Activities - Developer

Thu 17th December 2020 | 10:20 AM

Russia Tests New Surface Surveillance System in Black Sea Amid NATO Activities - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russia is testing a new system of automatic surface surveillance, developed by the Scientific and Research Institute for Long-Distance Radio Communications (NIIDAR), in the Black Sea, the institute told Sputnik.

Russia's defense ministry has repeatedly issued reports about NATO reconnaissance and warships ” including US destroyers with cruised missiles on board ” entering the Black Sea. In some cases, the Western vessels made attempts to approach Russia's territorial waters.

The new surveillance system, known under operating name Strategy, is currently monitoring the surface of the Black Sea, NIIDAR said.

The system uses "satellite and ground-based automatic information systems, radar stations data, and internal channels for transmitting fleet information," the research institute added.

Strategy also receives information from surface radar stations, which are capable of detecting surface targets that are located several hundreds kilometers away.

The system automatically processes data on vessels appendage, assesses their parameters and targets, and registers approach to borders or areas that are prohibited to visit. Apart from that, Strategy can analyze and asses abnormal changes in the operational environment. It is also capable of maintaining interaction with technical systems providing information.

