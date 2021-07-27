UrduPoint.com
Russia, Thailand Intend To Work Out Mutual Recognition Of COVID Vaccination Certificates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 01:10 AM

Russia, Thailand Intend to Work Out Mutual Recognition of COVID Vaccination Certificates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Russia and Thailand intend to work out mutual recognition of certificates of vaccination against coronavirus infection, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Rospotrebnadzor held consultations with the Thai Health Ministry via video conferenc on cooperation in prevention and control of infectious diseases.

"Russia and Thailand intend to work out the issue of mutual recognition of certificates of vaccination against COVID-19, as one of the steps necessary to open borders and resume communication between our countries after the stabilization of the epidemiological situation associated with the new coronavirus infection," the statement says.

More Stories From World

