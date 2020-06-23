UrduPoint.com
Russia Thankful To China, India For Sending Military To Take Part In Moscow Parade- Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 03:22 PM

Russia is thankful to China and India for sending military contingent to take part in the June 24 Moscow military parade dedicated to the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at the meeting with his Indian and Chinese counterparts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Russia is thankful to China and India for sending military contingent to take part in the June 24 Moscow military parade dedicated to the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at the meeting with his Indian and Chinese counterparts.

"We are holding talks on the eve of the Victory Parade in Moscow, which this year will be held on June 24. Exactly on that day, June 24, 75 years ago, the Victory Parade took place right after the triumph in World War II, in the Great Patriotic War. And then, those who dealt a crushing blow to Hitler's war machine passed through Red Square.

And I take this opportunity to sincerely thank our friends from India and China for sending military units to participate in the parade. This is a clear demonstration of the common history that binds our peoples together," Lavrov said.

The military parade takes place in Russia annually on May 9, celebrated in the country as a holiday commemorating the surrender of Germany in the World War II. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade was postponed this year to June 24, the date of the historic Victory Day parade of 1945.

