Russia Thanks China For Assisting In Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic - Zakharova

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 06:52 PM

Russia Thanks China for Assisting in Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic - Zakharova

Russia is grateful to China for its humanitarian assistance in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russia is grateful to China for its humanitarian assistance in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the press service of the Russian Trade Ministry told Sputnik that Beijing sent to Russia 26 tonnes of masks, thermometers, protective gear and other medical equipment to help curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

"We would like to thank China for sending humanitarian aid to Russia. Yesterday, medical devices provided by the Chinese government on a gratuitous basis were delivered by the Russian aerospace forces from Beijing to Moscow," Zakharova said at a briefing.

To date, Russia has confirmed 3,548 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities.

