Russia Thanks FBI for Help in Preventing Terrorist Attack in St. Petersburg - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Russia is thankful to the US for its assistance in preventing a terrorist attack in St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, adding that Moscow is ready to help in return.

"I would especially note the development of cooperation with foreign colleagues.

Thus, thanks to timely information received from the US FBI on December 27 last year, two ISIS supporters [a terrorist group banned in Russia] who were preparing bloody attacks during the New Year holidays, were detained in St. Petersburg," Putin said at a meeting of the board of the Federal Security Service.

The president added that Moscow appreciated the United States' professional solidarity in fighting a common threat and is ready to assist them.