Russia Thanks US for Offering to Help With Arctic Fuel Spill Clean-up

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Russia is grateful for the US offer to assist in a major clean-up operation in the Arctic Circle city of Norilsk where 20,000 tonnes of diesel fuel leaked out of a damaged tank at a power plant last week, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said Saturday.

"We are undoubtedly grateful to the US.

It is a second gesture of goodwill after we exchanged deliveries of ventilators ... Apparently, we can work together for good," Maria Zakharova said in an interview with Solovyov Live show on YouTube.

She added that the Russian government was working together with the national metals producer, Norilsk Nickel, to address the emergency. The ruptured tank belongs to the company's subsidiary.