Russia Thinks NATO Will Not Ignore Proposed European Security Guarantees - Moscow

27 seconds ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) Russia thinks that NATO will not be able to disregard the European security guarantees that were suggested by Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Saturday.

"And now we have reached such a moment of truth in our relations with NATO when you have to make a principled stand, and we have made that step and presume that (NATO) will not manage to somehow brush it off or talk our ear off," Grushko told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.

