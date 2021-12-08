Russia-Threatening Weapons To Be Placed In Ukraine If Kiev Enters NATO - Putin
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 07:41 PM
If Ukraine enters NATO then it will host weapons that threaten Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday
"We cannot but be concerned about the prospect of Ukraine's possible admission to NATO, because this will undoubtedly be followed by the deployment of appropriate military contingents, bases and weapons that threaten us," Putin said during a press conference.