Russia Threatens Bulgaria With 'Response Measures' Over Diplomat's Expulsion

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 10:11 PM

Russia Threatens Bulgaria With 'Response Measures' Over Diplomat's Expulsion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Russia will respond to the expulsion of its diplomat from Bulgaria, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Tuesday.

"We will definitely consider response measures, which is what diplomacy calls for," he told reporters.

Bulgaria said earlier that Russia had been asked to recall a diplomat after he was accused of espionage. The diplomat has reportedly left the country.

