Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) : Russia on Friday threatened Moscow-based British media with retaliation after London 's media watchdog imposed a heavy fine on the Kremlin-backed tv channel RT.

"British media working in Russia should be prepared to face the consequences of London's actions," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. The fine is an "act of censorship", it added.