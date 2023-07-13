HENICHESK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The Russian armed forces have thwarted two attempts by Ukrainian armed formations to force the Dnipro River near the Antonivka bridge in the Kherson region, the regional emergency services said on Thursday.

"As a result of fire damage by the formations of the Dnepr grouping of (Russian) troops in the Kherson direction, two attempts by the enemy to force the Dnipro River, in the areas of the settlements of ... and Antonivka, were thwarted. As a result of fire damage, three high-speed boats and more than 60 Ukrainian military were destroyed," the emergency services told reporters.

The Russian forces also destroyed two American M-777 howitzers near Kherson, the authority said, adding that 10 Ukrainian military were killed and three were injured.