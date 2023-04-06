Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russia Thwarts Infiltration Attempt By Ukrainian Saboteurs In Bryansk Region - Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Russia Thwarts Infiltration Attempt by Ukrainian Saboteurs in Bryansk Region - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) A border department of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Thursday prevented an infiltration attempt by 20 members of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group near the village of Sluchovsk in Russia's Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Today, the FSB border department in the Bryansk Region prevented the infiltration attempt by 20 members of the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group to the Russian territory near the village of Sluchovsk in the Pogarsky district," Bogomaz said on Telegram.

The governor of the Bryansk Region added that the units of the Russian armed forces and border troops had inflicted fire defeat to the sabotage group.

Related Topics

Fire Governor Russia Bryansk Border

Recent Stories

UAE is world leader in health sector, successful m ..

UAE is world leader in health sector, successful model for anticipating future t ..

29 minutes ago
 President, PM condemn Israeli attack on worshipper ..

President, PM condemn Israeli attack on worshippers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque

1 hour ago
 On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Int ..

On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in g ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

6 hours ago
 DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.