Russia Thwarts Infiltration Attempt by Ukrainian Saboteurs in Bryansk Region - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) A border department of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Thursday prevented an infiltration attempt by 20 members of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group near the village of Sluchovsk in Russia's Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Today, the FSB border department in the Bryansk Region prevented the infiltration attempt by 20 members of the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group to the Russian territory near the village of Sluchovsk in the Pogarsky district," Bogomaz said on Telegram.

The governor of the Bryansk Region added that the units of the Russian armed forces and border troops had inflicted fire defeat to the sabotage group.