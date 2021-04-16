UrduPoint.com
Russia To Accelerate Sputnik V Vaccine Delivery To Libya - Premier

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 02:00 AM

Russia to Accelerate Sputnik V Vaccine Delivery to Libya - Premier

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russia has agreed to speed up delivery of its Sputnik V vaccine to Libya, the head of Libya's unity government said Thursday, after meeting Russian officials in Moscow.

"The two countries have agreed that the delivery of new batches of the anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to Libya should be expedited," Abdulhamid Dbeibeh was quoted a saying in a press statement.

Dbeibeh, the interim premier who was picked to lead Libya toward a general election this year, came to Moscow earlier in the day for talks with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Libya kicked off its delayed vaccination campaign last Saturday after receiving the first shipment of Sputnik V doses. The vaccine grants a nearly 92% immunity against infection.

