UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Accept Trump's Offer Of Help With Coronavirus If Needed - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:20 PM

Russia to Accept Trump's Offer of Help With Coronavirus If Needed - Kremlin

Russia will accept US President Donald Trump's offer of help with the coronavirus response if needed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Russia will accept US President Donald Trump's offer of help with the coronavirus response if needed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

On Wednesday, Trump told a press conference that the United States would help Russia and other countries with lung ventilators as soon as the US has set up its own production. Russia has already send the United States medical equipment, including ventilators.

"[We see this as] something very positive and this readiness [to help] is something the US president mentioned in a recent phone conversation," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the Kremlin's reaction to Trump's suggestion.

He added that Russia sent help at the time when the United States was only beginning to set up the production of the necessary equipment.

"The US industry is shifting up a gear now, president Trump said this in a phone conversation. And if needed, Russia will of course accept this kind offer," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Russia Trump United States Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC Technical Affairs Committee discusses report o ..

9 minutes ago

Ethiopia moves to close Eritrean refugee camp desp ..

6 minutes ago

FMA asked to reduce flour price during Ramazan

6 minutes ago

Europe coronavirus death toll tops 90,000: AFP tal ..

6 minutes ago

Beijing Slams US Claims About China's Possible Nuc ..

3 minutes ago

Von der Leyen Calls EU Budget 'Mothership' of Post ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.