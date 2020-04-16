Russia will accept US President Donald Trump's offer of help with the coronavirus response if needed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

On Wednesday, Trump told a press conference that the United States would help Russia and other countries with lung ventilators as soon as the US has set up its own production. Russia has already send the United States medical equipment, including ventilators.

"[We see this as] something very positive and this readiness [to help] is something the US president mentioned in a recent phone conversation," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the Kremlin's reaction to Trump's suggestion.

He added that Russia sent help at the time when the United States was only beginning to set up the production of the necessary equipment.

"The US industry is shifting up a gear now, president Trump said this in a phone conversation. And if needed, Russia will of course accept this kind offer," Peskov said.