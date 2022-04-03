Russia to Achieve Goals of Military Operation in Ukraine 'in Full' - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) Russia will fully achieve the goals of its military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"There are always ways out of any confrontation, there are always ways out of any difficult situation. I am convinced that the goals of our military operation will be achieved in full," Peskov told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.