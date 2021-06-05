UrduPoint.com
Russia To Achieve Herd Immunity Against COVID-19 By Fall - Vaccine Producer

Sat 05th June 2021 | 01:10 AM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Russia may acquire herd immunity to the coronavirus by fall, the CEO of Russian biotech company Biocad, a manufacturer of the Sputnik V vaccine, said on Friday.

"The coronavirus is with us, it has not gone anywhere, and the goal is to achieve herd immunity.

We understand that the required level of herd immunity can be achieved approximately by late summer or early fall," Dmitry Morozov told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

If this happens, the demand for COVID-19 vaccines in Russia will begin to decline, the executive projected.

As of Friday, Russia has recorded over 5 million cumulative COVID-19 cases, including 4.7 million recoveries and some 123,000 deaths.

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday. Rossiya Segodnya is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.

