Russia to Act If Japan Achieves Preventive Strike Capability - Security Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Russia will take action if Japan revises its pacifist constitution to acquire a preemptive strike capability, Alexander Venediktov, the deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, told Sputnik.

Japan's ruling party has recommended the move to the National Security Council as a cheaper alternative to the Aegis Ashore missile shield. The change in the country's post-war constitution will allow it to hit missile launch pads abroad, in what will be a radical shift in its defense posture.

"We are alarmed by the debate in the Japanese society about whether Tokyo should abandon the pacifist principles enshrined in the country's basic law and acquire the capability to launch preventive strikes abroad," Venediktov said.

The proposal has reportedly been made in response to North Korea's ballistic missile prowess, but Venediktov said Japan's drive for attack capability "should give food for thought not only to us but also to our Chinese partners."

He argued that Japan described its attacks on Russia in 1904 and China in 1894, 1931 and 1937 as preemptive action.

"With these precedents in mind, we are concerned about Tokyo's new plans. If these initiatives move closer to reality Russia will certainly have to act to ensure its own security," the senior national security official warned.