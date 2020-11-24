UrduPoint.com
Russia To Add Coronavirus Vaccines To List Of Essential Medicines

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 10:15 PM

Russia will add coronavirus vaccines to an updated list of essential medicines next month to ensure they are readily available at all times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Russia will add coronavirus vaccines to an updated list of essential medicines next month to ensure they are readily available at all times.

"The list of life-saving and essential medicines will include 25 new items, such as vaccines against coronavirus," the government said in a press release.

The decree to this effect was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The revised list will also include additional expensive drugs, taking the total amount to 788 items in early 2021.

