Russia To Address US Claim To Moon Resources At UN - Space Agency

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

Russia to Address US Claim to Moon Resources at UN - Space Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Russia will raise the issue of US claim to mineral resources of the Moon at the United Nations, the press service of the Russian space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Yes, it is being planned. The relevant item has been added to the agenda of the session [of the UN legal subcommittee on peaceful use of space]. Russia will raise the issue," the state corporation said.

