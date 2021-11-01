Russia to Adequately React to Foreign Attempts to Undermine Strategic Parity - Putin

Russia cannot fail to notice foreign attempts to undermine the strategic parity and will adequately respond to the emerging threats, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Russia cannot fail to notice foreign attempts to undermine the strategic parity and will adequately respond to the emerging threats, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"We are all well aware that some of our foreign partners do not cease attempts to break the parity, including through deploying elements of the global missile defense in direct vicinity to our borders.

We cannot fail to notice these threats to Russia's security and will react in an adequate manner," Putin told representatives of the defense ministry and the defense industry.