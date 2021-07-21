Russia to Adhere to Open Skies Treaty Until Exit on December 18 - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Russia intends to fully enjoy the rights and fulfill the obligations of a state party to the Open Skies Treaty until December 18, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Russia intends to fully enjoy the rights and fulfill the obligations of the Open Skies Treaty State Party until December 18 of this year, of course, taking into account the real situation associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and, unfortunately, so far does not give grounds for particular optimism," Ryabkov said at a conference of the states parties to the Open Skies Treaty. The text of Ryabkov's speech was published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.