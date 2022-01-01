The International Space Station's orbit will be adjusted at 18:00 GMT on January 12 ahead of the next crew swap, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2022) The International Space Station's orbit will be adjusted at 18:00 GMT on January 12 ahead of the next crew swap, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday.

"A routine change in the height of the ISS orbit is planned for January 12, 2022 to create ballistic conditions for the orbiting of the Soyuz MS-21 crew ship and the landing of Soyuz MS-19," a statement read.

As part of the maneuver, the Russian Progress MS-18 cargo ship docked to the station will fire its thrusters for almost five minutes to raise the orbit by 850 meters (half a mile) to an average 417.7 kilometers (260 miles).