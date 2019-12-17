UrduPoint.com
Russia To Allocate $10Mln To UN Green Fund For Struggle Against Climate Change

The Russian government is set to contribute $10 million to the Green Climate Fund in 2020-2022, according to a document published on the official portal of legal information

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The Russian government is set to contribute $10 million to the Green Climate Fund in 2020-2022, according to a document published on the official portal of legal information.

"In order to ensure Russia's participation in international efforts to assist developing countries in overcoming the effects of climate change, [Russia is set] to contribute $10 million to the Green Climate Fund in 2020-2022," the document said.

It specified that $4 million would be allocated next year, while another $3 million would be contributed in both 2021 and 2022.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has been tasked with informing the fund of the decision.

The Green Climate Fund is a global platform established to respond to climate change and adapt to its unavoidable impacts, as well as to limit greenhouse gas emissions in developing countries. The fund was set up in 2010 by 194 countries that are parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

