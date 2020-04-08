Russia to Allocate $132 Mln for Extra Payments to Medical Staff due to COVID-19 - Putin

Russia is set to allocate 10 billion rubles ($132 Million) for extra payments to medical personnel amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

"We also decided on the additional payments to doctors, nurses, medical personnel for special working conditions and increased workload.

Funds from the Federal budget for these purposes - more than 10 billion rubles - have been allocated and will go to the regions soon," Putin said at a teleconference with senior government officials and regional governors.

The president also said that extra payments from 20,000 to 80,000 rubles should be paid to medical staff treating coronavirus-infected patients for three months starting from April.