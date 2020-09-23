UrduPoint.com
Russia To Allocate $13Bln For Environment Protection Over 3 Years - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Russia to Allocate $13Bln for Environment Protection Over 3 Years - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Russia is going to spend for the first time a whopping 1 trillion rubles ($13 billion) on environmental protection, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Another factor that directly affects the health of our citizens is environmental well-being.

In 2021, the spending as part of the national project on ecology will almost double. In total, over the three years, for the first time, 1 trillion rubles will be allocated from the Federal budget for environmental protection," Putin told Russian upper house lawmakers.

These funds will be used to develop infrastructure, manage solid household waste, reduce air pollution, rehabilitate rivers and lakes, as well as protect and restore forests, according to the president.

More Stories From World

