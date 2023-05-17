Russia to Allocate $1.4Bln in Interstate Loan for Building Rasht-Astara Railway - Novak

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Russia will allocate an interstate loan worth 1.3 billion Euros ($1.407 billion) for the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway in Iran, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"An interstate loan of 1.3 billion euros will be allocated to implement the project (to build the Rasht-Astara railway). The total cost of the project is 1.6 billion euros, 85% is an interstate loan, repayable," Novak told reporters.