UrduPoint.com

Russia To Allocate $1.4Bln In Interstate Loan For Building Rasht-Astara Railway - Novak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Russia to Allocate $1.4Bln in Interstate Loan for Building Rasht-Astara Railway - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Russia will allocate an interstate loan worth 1.3 billion Euros ($1.407 billion) for the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway in Iran, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"An interstate loan of 1.3 billion euros will be allocated to implement the project (to build the Rasht-Astara railway). The total cost of the project is 1.6 billion euros, 85% is an interstate loan, repayable," Novak told reporters.

Related Topics

Loan Prime Minister Iran Russia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

35 minutes ago
 IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed acce ..

IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed access to internet by every citize ..

47 minutes ago
 The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Lo ..

The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Look into vivo's Smartphone Inno ..

2 hours ago
 ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import ..

ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import of Urea fertilizer

3 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to promote peace, cooperation in its ..

Pakistan vows to promote peace, cooperation in its own and adjacent regions

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constitution Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.