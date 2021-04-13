UrduPoint.com
Russia To Allocate $289Bln For State Weapons Program In 2024-2033 - Defense Industry Board

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The amount of funds allocated for the new state armaments program will not decrease and will amount up to-22 trillion rubles ($289 billion) in the period from 2024 to 2033, Andrey Yelchaninov, first deputy chairman of the board of the Russian Military-Industrial Commission (MIC), said.

"We are guided by the fact that the financial indicators of the new state program, despite all specifics of the economic situation in the country, will not be less in absolute terms. The provision of a similar state program for the period 2010-2020 amounted to 21.2 trillion rubles. The current state program [2018-2027] is 21.7 trillion rubles. Based on these dynamics, we expect the level of the new state armaments program at a level not less than 21-22 trillion rubles," Yelchaninov said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

