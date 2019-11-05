Russia to Allocate Additional $10Mln to Africa Assistance Program - UN Deputy Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Russia has decided to increase its annual donations to the World food Program's assistance to African countries by providing additional $10 million, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told the UN Security Council on Monday.

"As an international assistance development donor, Russia provides support to our African partners both bi- and multilaterally," Polyanskiy said. "Part of these efforts are through earmarked contributions to the international programs for African assistance. Just recently, the Russian government adopted a decision to increase Russian annual voluntary contributions to the above mentioned World Food Program through an additional package of $10 million.

"

Polyanskiy said the allocated funds would be provided annually and Russia considers to implement additional measures in support of the Africa Assistance Program.

The additional support comes after the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, was held in the Russian resort city of Sochi in October.

The Forum was attended by some 6,000 delegates from 104 countries, including by more than 40 heads of state. More than 50 agreements were signed for approximately $12 billion over two days at the event.