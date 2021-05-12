UrduPoint.com
Russia To Allocate Additional $337 Million For Healthcare, Prime Minister Says

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 03:10 PM

The Russian authorities will allocate an additional 25 billion rubles ($337 million) for healthcare, and the same amount will go to federal medical institutions, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on Wednesday

" ... the amount allocated for OMS [compulsory medical insurance] is about 48 billion rubles [$647 million], but this year we plan to allocate an additional 25 billion, to be provided for the OMS system, and we will allocate 25 billion to federal health organizations, so that they can fulfill the volume of medical services, and it will increase - post-COVID rehabilitation, thorough and adequate clinical examination - that requires additional funds in the OMS system," Mishustin told the State Duma (lower house of the Russian parliament).

The prime minister specified that the additional funds will be allocated to all federal medical institutions that will be providing healthcare services not covered by regional and municipal healthcare centers.

