Russia To Allocate Extra $36.6Mln To Purchase COVID-19 Medicines - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The Russian government will allocate a further 2.7 billion rubles ($36.6 million) to procure coronavirus medicines for those on outpatient treatment, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"Mikhail Vladimirovich, on your instructions, the health ministry has prepared and agreed on a draft cabinet decree to allocate an additional 2.

7 billion rubles for the purchase of medicines; it has been submitted," Murashko told Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the presidium of the coordination council on COVID-19.

Speaking at the parliament's upper house earlier in the day, the minister specified that the funds would go to Russian regions to provide medicines to those receiving outpatient treatment. Such people have the right to get coronavirus medicines free of charge.

More Stories From World

