UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Allocate Over $13.4Mln To Finish Construction Of North Pole Research Platform

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Russia to Allocate Over $13.4Mln to Finish Construction of North Pole Research Platform

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The Russian government will earmark over one billion rubles (about $13.4 million) to complete construction of the self-propelled and ice-resistant North Pole platform for Arctic exploration, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.

"The government will additionally allocate over one billion rubles to finish the construction of the ice-resistant self-propelled platform. It is called the 'North Pole' for a reason. The platform can be both on the ice and in the water as well as move in the water on its own," Mishustin said during a meeting with deputy prime ministers.

This is a new approach to long-term scientific research in the Arctic, as all polar stations are seated on ice, which has significantly thinned and does not allow expeditions to last for more than a year, the prime minister added.

The all-season drifting North Pole research station is intended for carrying out year-round complex scientific research in the Arctic Ocean. A specialized vessel will carry a crew of up to 14 people and up to 48 scientists. It will be able to conduct geological, acoustic, geophysical and oceanographic observations, moving through the ice without involving the icebreaker, and being able to take heavy helicopters of the Mi-8AMT type to its helipad.

The laying ceremony was held at the Admiralty Shipyards in St. Petersburg in 2019. Sea trials are planned for 2022.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Water Russia St. Petersburg 2019 All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Mars Mission marks busy first year

12 minutes ago

Hajj sermon: Prophet (PBUH) asked people not to vi ..

18 minutes ago

US Informed China About Cyber Activity Concerns - ..

6 minutes ago

US Says Identified Over 50 Tactics Allegedly Used ..

6 minutes ago

FWMC chalks out cleanliness plan for Eidul Azha da ..

6 minutes ago

PESCO sets up crisis management cell for Eid ul Ad ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.