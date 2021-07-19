Russia to Allocate Over $13.4Mln to Finish Construction of North Pole Research Platform

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The Russian government will earmark over one billion rubles (about $13.4 million) to complete construction of the self-propelled and ice-resistant North Pole platform for Arctic exploration, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.

"The government will additionally allocate over one billion rubles to finish the construction of the ice-resistant self-propelled platform. It is called the 'North Pole' for a reason. The platform can be both on the ice and in the water as well as move in the water on its own," Mishustin said during a meeting with deputy prime ministers.

This is a new approach to long-term scientific research in the Arctic, as all polar stations are seated on ice, which has significantly thinned and does not allow expeditions to last for more than a year, the prime minister added.

The all-season drifting North Pole research station is intended for carrying out year-round complex scientific research in the Arctic Ocean. A specialized vessel will carry a crew of up to 14 people and up to 48 scientists. It will be able to conduct geological, acoustic, geophysical and oceanographic observations, moving through the ice without involving the icebreaker, and being able to take heavy helicopters of the Mi-8AMT type to its helipad.

The laying ceremony was held at the Admiralty Shipyards in St. Petersburg in 2019. Sea trials are planned for 2022.