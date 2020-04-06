UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Allocate Up To $1Mln To WHO In 2020 For Coronavirus Response - Cabinet Decree

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:42 PM

Russia to Allocate Up to $1Mln to WHO in 2020 for Coronavirus Response - Cabinet Decree

Russia will allocate up to $1 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020 for the coronavirus response, according to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's decree, published on the official legal information portal on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Russia will allocate up to $1 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020 for the coronavirus response, according to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's decree, published on the official legal information portal on Monday.

"To allocate, in 2020, budget assignations from the Federal budget for making a nonrecurrent voluntary payment to the WHO for implementing the novel coronavirus infection response, in the amount of up to $1 million," the decree read.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia Budget 2020 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

JKT removed as Chairman of Agricultural Task Force

22 minutes ago

Major reshuffle in federal cabinet as PM accepts S ..

30 minutes ago

Khalifa University responds to COVID-19 with emerg ..

31 minutes ago

Cabinet approves Emirates Health Services Establis ..

31 minutes ago

US Set to Impose Sanctions on Russian Imperial Mov ..

4 minutes ago

Tale of two cities: How virus lockdown has exposed ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.