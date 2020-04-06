Russia to Allocate Up to $1Mln to WHO in 2020 for Coronavirus Response - Cabinet Decree

Russia will allocate up to $1 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020 for the coronavirus response, according to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's decree, published on the official legal information portal on Monday

"To allocate, in 2020, budget assignations from the Federal budget for making a nonrecurrent voluntary payment to the WHO for implementing the novel coronavirus infection response, in the amount of up to $1 million," the decree read.