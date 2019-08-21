Russia to Always Support Venezuela, Oppose Pressure on Caracas - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Moscow will always support Venezuela and intends to counter pressure on Caracas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez on Wednesday.

"We have always been and will be committed to these principles [of international law], we will always stand by you, uphold the right of each people to choose their own development paths and categorically oppose any illegitimate, unilateral methods of blackmail and pressure," Lavrov said.