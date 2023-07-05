Open Menu

Russia To Announce Its Decision On Grain Deal At Right Time - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Russia will announce its decision regarding the future of the grain deal at a right time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We have not yet officially announced the decision (on whether to extend the grain deal).

We will announce it at a right time. There is still time. There is also still time to fulfill that part of the agreements that concerns our country," Peskov told reporters.

There are no grounds for the deal's extension yet, but there is still time until it expires, the official added.

