MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Russia will appeal the decision of the Hague court on the Yukos case close to the May 18 deadline, Deputy Minister of Justice Mikhail Galperin told Sputnik.

In February, the appeal court in the Hague ruled that Russia was to pay $50 billion to former shareholders of Yukos oil company.

"I think, [it will be lodged] closer to this time," Galperin said, when asked when Russia would file the appeal.