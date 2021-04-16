Russia to Ask 10 US Diplomats to Leave Country - Lavrov

Russia will respond in kind to a US decision to expel 10 Russian diplomats and will ask 10 American diplomats to leave Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russia will respond in kind to a US decision to expel 10 Russian diplomats and will ask 10 American diplomats to leave Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Ten diplomats were included in the list that was sent to us with a request that they leave. We will respond to this measure in kind. We will also offer ten US diplomats in Russia to leave our country," Lavrov said during a press conference.