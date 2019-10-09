Russia to Ask Guterres to Resolve US Visa Problem for Diplomats in UN 6th Cmte - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Russian diplomats will ask United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to resolve the problem caused by United States refusing to issue visas to delegates participating in the UN General Assembly Sixth Committee, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"We intend to ask the UN Secretary-General to intervene in the situation and try to resolve it," the source said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Sixth Committee - which deals with legal issues - paused its work as a result of problems that diplomats, including from Russia, Iran and Cuba, have faced when trying to obtain US visas.