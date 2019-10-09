UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Ask Guterres To Resolve US Visa Problem For Diplomats In UN 6th Cmte - Source

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:50 AM

Russia to Ask Guterres to Resolve US Visa Problem for Diplomats in UN 6th Cmte - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Russian diplomats will ask United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to resolve the problem caused by United States refusing to issue visas to delegates participating in the UN General Assembly Sixth Committee, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"We intend to ask the UN Secretary-General to intervene in the situation and try to resolve it," the source said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Sixth Committee - which deals with legal issues - paused its work as a result of problems that diplomats, including from Russia, Iran and Cuba, have faced when trying to obtain US visas.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Iran Russia United States Cuba Turkish Lira From

Recent Stories

Prince Andrew hails Khalifa Fund for supporting en ..

1 hour ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

51 minutes ago

Gaddafi stadium to turn pink as PCB joins hand wit ..

51 minutes ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

52 minutes ago

New IMF chief Georgieva says world suffering 'sync ..

54 minutes ago

OIC moot stresses upon heritage protection, conser ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.