Russia to Ask OPCW to Comment on Expert Take on Lancet Article on Navalny Case - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Russia will ask the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) as well as Germany, France, and Sweden to review the assessment by a neurologist regarding the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, based on The Lancet article on the matter, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Earlier, the media published an open letter from Russian neurologist Vitaly Kozak, who is working in Switzerland, in which the expert comments on The Lancet article, pointing out a number of contradictions and ambiguities in it. For example, Kozak notes that the wording about the so-called Novichok nerve agent was quite vague.

"Literally today, we are sending an official request to the OPCW, and Germany, and France and Sweden, asking them to comment on his conclusions, that were made after having reviewed the articles that explain and analyze what happened to Alexey Navalny.

The biological material at his disposal was collected and studied in the West. He [Kozak], coming solely from a scientific standpoint, poses several biology and chemistry-related questions," Lavrov said on the Solovyov LIVE show on YouTube.

In mid-January, Navalny returned to Russia after receiving treatment in Germany following a suspected poisoning in Siberia. Berlin claims that German doctors found evidence of poisoning with a nerve agent from the Novichok group in Navalny's body. Meanwhile, the OPCW said that the Russian activist was poisoned with a toxin that resembles Novichok but is not on its list of banned substances. Russian doctors said that no such substances were found while Navalny was being treated in Russia.