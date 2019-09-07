Russia to Ask US Again to Send Imprisoned Yaroshenko Back - Ombudswoman

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik she would ask the US Department of Justice again to consider her request to transfer Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko imprisoned in the United States to Russia.

"I sent a request to the US Ministry of Justice to consider sending him to Russia so that he would spend the rest of his prison time here. There is a formula, which kicks in after a person has done more than half of the time. For him, it happens in October, and so we will turn to the United States with this once again and hope to be heard," Moskalkova said.