Russia To Assess Incident Involving US Strategic Bomber After Receiving Data From Denmark

Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:52 PM



Russia will once again examine an incident involving the B-52N strategic bomber of the US air force that was escorted by a Russian Su-27 fighter over the Baltic Sea, after receiving additional information from Denmark, the Russian embassy in Copenhagen said on Wednesday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Russia will once again examine an incident involving the B-52N strategic bomber of the US air force that was escorted by a Russian Su-27 fighter over the Baltic Sea, after receiving additional information from Denmark, the Russian embassy in Copenhagen said on Wednesday.

On August 28, the Su-27 fighter of the Baltic Fleet's air defense forces was scrambled to identify and prevent the US bomber from violating Russia's airspace. The Russian jet flew over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea in strict accordance with the international airspace use regulations, without violating the borders of other states. On Tuesday, the Danish Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Vladimir Barbin over the incident, accusing the Russian side of flying well into Danish airspace.

The Russian Defense Ministry, in turn, has denied NATO's statement that the Danish border was violated by the Russian Su-27 fighter jet.

"In accordance with the comments of the Russian Ministry of Defense of September, 1, the interception and tracing the American strategic bomber B-52 by a Russian fighter jet on August, 28, was carried out in the airspace outside the territorial sea of Denmark, which is confirmed by means of objective control. Nevertheless, the Russian Side will once again analyze this episode based on the information received from the Danish Side," the diplomatic mission wrote in a statement.

The embassy also noted that the US' and NATO's strategic aviation activity has been recently increasing along Russia's borders, thus requiring greater attention from the Russian aerospace forces.

