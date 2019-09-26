Russia To Assist Resumption Of US-Taliban Talks - Foreign Ministry
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 07:33 PM
Russia will facilitate the resumption of negotiations between the Taliban movement and the United States, Russian presidential envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said Thursday
Kabulov met with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
The Russian diplomat� said that Khalilzad reaffirmed the US drive to resume the peace talks with Taliban.
"We agreed to work together. We will help ensure that this [the resumption of US-Taliban talks] happens as soon as possible," Kabulov told reporters.
Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump announced that the peace talks with the Taliban were "dead" after the group had claimed responsibility for a terrorist attack in Kabul that killed a US serviceman.