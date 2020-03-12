UrduPoint.com
Russia To Assist UN Special Envoy To Achieve Political Settlement In Yemen - Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:59 PM

Russia stands ready to assist UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths to bring about a political settlement to the conflict in the country, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Russia stands ready to assist UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths to bring about a political settlement to the conflict in the country, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov said on Thursday.

"We reaffirm our full support for Mr. Griffiths in his efforts to prompt the parties to the Yemeni conflict to acknowledge the fact that there is no alternative to a political settlement," Safronkov said during a meeting of the UN Security Council. "The Russian Federation will lend assistance to the UN envoy, including through contacts with all political forces and stakeholders."

Safronkov said the situation in Yemen requires that the parties to the conflict implement confidence-building measures and establish a comprehensive ceasefire, adding that an agreement on these matters is still possible to reach.

The Russian diplomat also called on the parties to the conflict to join proactively the UN special envoy in his meditation efforts.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for several years. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. Though both parties signed an UN-sponsored accord to ease tensions in Stockholm in 2018, hostilities have escalated in recent months.

