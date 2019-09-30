UrduPoint.com
Russia To Attend First Meeting Of Syrian Constitutional Committee - Envoy To UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:10 PM

On Saturday (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) n Saturday, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik that the inaugural meeting of the Constitutional Committee may include international presence.

The United Nations announced last week that the composition of the Constitutional Committee had been agreed upon after months of consultations.

The Constitutional Committee is tasked with working on Syria's new constitution and includes representatives of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society. The body will hold its inaugural meeting in Geneva on October 30.

The conflict in Syria between various opposition groups and terrorist organizations seeking to topple the government of President Bashar Assad has been ongoing since 2011.

The international community has been seeking to settle the conflict through various formats, including the Astana-format reconciliation talks, held since January 2017. A deal to establish de-escalation zones to bring hostilities in Syria to an end - signed by Iran, Turkey and Russia, the guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire, in May 2017 - has become one of the highlights of the talks.

The initial agreement to form the Constitutional Committee was reached during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in January 2018 in the Russian city of Sochi.

