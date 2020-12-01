UrduPoint.com
Russia To Award Ex-Governor Brown For Supporting Bilateral Relations, Fort Ross - Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Russia to Award Ex-Governor Brown for Supporting Bilateral Relations, Fort Ross - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The Russian government will award former California Governor Jerry Brow for his efforts to support the Fort Ross complex as well as good relations with Russia, the Russian ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Monday.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov has taken a decision to award to you, Mr. Governor, the 'Medal for Assistance in Strengthening Peace,'" Antonov said at the virtual Opening Session of the Fort Ross dialogue forum.

Antonov acknowledged Brown's efforts to support the Fort Ross dialogue forum and normalize relations between Russia and the United States while expressing regrets that he can not present the medal personally due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Today, we will send the award to your address," Antonov said.

The Fort Ross dialogue is a forum that has been held since 2012. The Fort Ross complex, located some 90 miles north of San Francisco, was built by Russian pioneers in the 19th century and is part of a state park that is registered as a US national historical landmark.

