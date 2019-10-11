UrduPoint.com
Russia To Back Any Efforts Aimed At Achieving Peace In Ukraine's Southeast - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:55 PM

Russia to Back Any Efforts Aimed at Achieving Peace in Ukraine's Southeast - Putin

It is necessary to support any efforts aimed at achieving peace, including in the southeast of Ukraine, Russia will certainly do that, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) It is necessary to support any efforts aimed at achieving peace, including in the southeast of Ukraine, Russia will certainly do that, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"Certainly, any efforts aimed at achieving peace, including in the southeast of Ukraine, need to be supported.

And we, without any doubt, will do that," Putin said at a meeting of the council of the CIS heads of state according to a transcript published on the Kremlin website.

